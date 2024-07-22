Hunter Biden drops lawsuit against Fox News over explicit images featured in streaming series
NEW YORK (AP) — Hunter Biden has dropped a lawsuit accusing Fox News of illegally publishing explicit images of him as part of a streaming series. An attorney for the president’s son filed a voluntary dismissal notice on Sunday in federal court in New York City. It isn’t clear why the lawsuit was dropped, and Biden’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a Monday email seeking comment. The lawsuit involved images shown in “The Trial of Hunter Biden,” which debuted on the streaming service Fox Nation in 2022. Fox News described the lawsuit as “entirely politically motivated” and “devoid of merit” when it was filed.