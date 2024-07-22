Freight locomotive runs off tracks, flattens garage at home in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — CSX says one of its locomotives derailed and struck a residential garage in Niagara Falls. The railways says no one was injured in the incident Monday morning. In a statement, CSX said the impact caused a loss of diesel fuel, which was contained and did not impact any waterways. Photos from the scene show the blue engine up against a damaged red brick structure and chain-link fence. The cause of the accident is under investigation.