City of Yuma aims to better transportation

Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization Seeks Community Input for Transportation Improvement

The Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization (YMPO) and the City of Yuma are working together to update their comprehensive and integrated multimodal transportation plans. This initiative aims to address existing transportation issues and accommodate future growth and demand, ensuring a better future for all commuters in the Yuma community.

Seeking Community Feedback

Fernando Villegas, a senior planner with YMPO, highlights the importance of community feedback. “I've been a planner for 23 years, and the most difficult part is to get feedback from the community,” Villegas explains. “We need regular citizens to provide information about what they see. That's one of the most difficult parts in our area.”

Villegas emphasizes that this feedback is crucial for the development of future transportation plans. The city and planning organization need the community’s help to identify transportation issues and priorities, including bike lanes, road construction, and different ways to commute around Yuma.

Comprehensive Planning

Crystal Figueroa, Executive Director of YMPO, explains that the plan targets multimodal transportation, including vehicles, freight, bicyclists, and transit users. “We appreciate the feedback that you might have,” Figueroa says. The planning document is divided into three sections: short-term, mid-term, and long-range plans.

“The purpose of this plan is understanding the existing conditions and the improvements that need to be considered by obtaining comments from the public,” Figueroa adds.

How to Get Involved

The Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization and the City of Yuma are actively seeking input from the community to shape the future of local transportation. Your feedback will influence the development of their future transportation plans, ensuring a more efficient and effective transportation system for all.

To share your thoughts and ideas, visit the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization website to find the survey link and provide your comments. The deadline for the survey is July 30th. Your participation is vital in creating a transportation network that meets the needs of the Yuma community.