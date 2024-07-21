4 Dallas firefighters injured as engine crashes off bridge, lands on railway below

DALLAS (AP) — Four Dallas firefighters are recovering from injuries after their engine crashed off an expressway bridge and landed on a railway below. It happened just after 6 a.m. Sunday along the I-345 Expressway. Dalls Fire-Rescue Capt. Robert Borse says it’s not known what caused the accident or if other vehicles were involved. Portions of the expressway and the Dallas Area Rapid Transit rail system were shut down. Images of the scene show the engine on its side in the middle of the DART tracks, and a massive highway sign structure collapsed over four lanes of the rain-slickened highway. Borse says all four firefighters were in stable condition Sunday at Baylor University Medical Center.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.