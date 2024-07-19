Tunisian President Kais Saied to seek reelection in October after tumultuous first term

Tunisian President Kais Saied is saying that he will run for a second term. The announcement has been long expected and was made while many of Saied’s potential opponents languish in prison on charges their attorneys have described as politicized. Saied, a 66-year-old former law professor, rose to power in 2019, capitalizing on anger against politicians who failed to fulfill the promises of the revolution and make Tunisia more economically prosperous. Two years after winning election, Saied sacked the prime minister, suspended Tunisia’s parliament and rewritten its constitution to consolidate his own power.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.