Heavy rain collapses part of ancient Michigan cave where ‘The Great Train Robbery’ was filmed

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (AP) — Part of an ancient Michigan cave where “The Great Train Robbery” was filmed has collapsed under heavy rain. MLive.com reports that a wall of Bear Cave in Buchanan collapsed this week. The wall collapsed at night. The cave was already closed to the public at the time of the collapse due to flooding. The campground that operates near the cave says the cave formed more than 25,000 years ago and served as a hiding place for slaves along the Underground Railroad and bandits who robbed an Ohio bank in 1895. That story led to filming part of the 1903 silent film “The Great Train Robbery” in the cave.

