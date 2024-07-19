From a media perspective, it was a tale of two Trump speeches — and long enough for both

In the eyes of much of the media, Donald Trump failed to stick the landing with his acceptance speech at the Republican national convention. In a speech that lasted more than 90 minutes, Trump gave a somber and emotional recounting of the attempt on his life last weekend, then segued into an address that felt familiar to many who watch his political stump speeches. Vanity Fair said it “gave America whiplash.” The attention of the political press now turns to who will oppose Trump.

