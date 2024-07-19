Blake Anderson calls investigation that led to his firing as Utah State football coach a ‘sham’

Former Utah State coach Blake Anderson’s response to the school’s termination letter says he was fired for “convenience,” not for cause, and called the investigation that led to his dismissal a “sham.” Anderson’s attorney, Tom Mars, posted on social media excerpts from the 70-page response that it provided the school earlier this week. Anderson’s firing was made official Thursday. Utah State notified him of its intent to dismiss him for cause July 2 after an investigation found he failed to comply with Title IX policies regarding the reporting of sexual misconduct cases.

