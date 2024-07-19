A judge adds 11 years to the sentence for a man in a Chicago bomb plot

CHICAGO (AP) — A man convicted of plotting to blow up a Chicago bar will have to spend another 11 years in prison. The Chicago Tribune reports a judge resentenced Adel Daoud to 27 years in prison on Friday. Another judge originally sentenced Daoud to 16 years in prison in 2019 but a federal appellate court threw that sentence out in 2020. The appellate court had said the sentence wasn’t tough enough and ordered him to be resentenced. Daoud was arrested in an FBI sting in September 2012 after pushing a button on a remote he believed would set off a car bomb outside the Cactus Bar & Grill. He was 18 at the time. Dauod represented himself at the resentencing.

