Yuma City council approves amendment for voters to vote on pay raise for mayor and council members

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The city council approved the amendment for a special election for voters to decide if the mayor and city council members should get a raise.



Wednesday's city approval means voters will be able to vote on the amendment in a special election this November 5th.

If it's passed by voters this year, the amendment would raise the mayor's salary from $12,000 to $45,000 a year.

City council members currently make $3,600 a year. That would go up to $25,000 a year.