Yuma City council approves amendment for voters to vote on pay raise for mayor and council members

By
today at 12:28 PM
Published 1:01 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The city council approved the amendment for a special election for voters to decide if the mayor and city council members should get a raise.


Wednesday's city approval means voters will be able to vote on the amendment in a special election this November 5th.

If it's passed by voters this year, the amendment would raise the mayor's salary from $12,000 to $45,000 a year.

City council members currently make $3,600 a year. That would go up to $25,000 a year.

Danyelle Burke North

Danyelle Burke North joined the KYMA team in March 2024 as a reporter.

If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at danyelle.burke-north@kecytv.com.

