Philippine politician who praised natural gas takes heat for business dealings after AP reporting

An influential Philippine governor is the subject of controversy following an Associated Press investigation into his links to the expanding natural gas industry in his province. Articles in two leading newspapers called the connections unethical and said any wrongdoing must be corrected. An umbrella group that claims to have 150 environmental organizations as members is calling for an investigation.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.