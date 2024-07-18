NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson announces his retirement after nearly 15 years in the role

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State University Chancellor Randy Woodson announced his retirement at the university’s board of trustees meeting. Thursday’s announcement comes after almost 15 years in the role. Woodson says his term will officially conclude at the end of next June. He told reporters after the meeting that it felt like a “good time” for his retirement and he plans to stay in Raleigh. His tenure included increases in graduation and retention rates at NC State and radical changes for the university’s athletics program. The UNC system will now need to fill four chancellor vacancies.

