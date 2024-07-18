Minneapolis approves officer pay raise years after calls to defund the police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis has approved a contract that would make the city’s police officers among the highest paid in the region. The contract was approved Thursday. It comes years after a movement to defund the Minneapolis Police Department and a severe officer shortage in the wake of George Floyd’s killing. A majority on the council and other city leaders praised what they said was a groundbreaking compromise in a city still reeling from Floyd’s death and the ensuing tumult. City data shows Minneapolis’ police department has just over 560 officers. It had more than 800 before the COVID-19 pandemic. Officers are set to receive a 22% pay increase over three years.

