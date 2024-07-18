Boy who was reported missing from a resort near Disney World found dead in water

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy who was reported missing from a resort near Walt Disney World in central Florida has been found dead. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that the boy was initially believed to have wandered away from the resort sometime in the morning. His body was found by deputies in water on the resort’s grounds in the afternoon. No further details were initially provided. The sheriff’s office says it’s investigating how the tragedy occurred. The boy was described in a “missing child” alert as having autism and wearing pajama bottoms.

