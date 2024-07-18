Back to School Rodeo for free school supplies set for Saturday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma is getting ready to host an event to help local students on their way back to their classroom.

The "Back to School Rodeo" will be Saturday, July 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Yuma Civic Center.

More than 2,000 cinch bags full of school supplies will be given away on a first come first serve basis.

"We don't want people to be discouraged if for some reason they don't get a cinch bag. We are going to have a lot of non-profits and businesses from yuma county giving away more school materials inside the civic center," said Yuma Special Events Coordinator Brissa Garcia.

The event is free and the child has to be present to receive the cinch bags.