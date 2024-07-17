This is how the US-built pier to bring aid to Gaza worked — or not

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military’s pier to get humanitarian aid into Gaza is coming to an end after a series of problems. The pier was pulled from the Gaza shore on June 28 due to rough seas, and bad weather has prevented troops from reinstalling it. Now, it’s being dismantled and brought home. Humanitarian groups stopped distributing supplies that arrived by sea on June 9 due to security concerns and never started again. It’s been a long and difficult road for the pier, which has been battered by weather and troubled by security problems.

