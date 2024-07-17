Takeaways from AP-NORC poll showing majority of Democrats want Biden to drop out

Nearly two-thirds of Democrats say President Joe Biden should withdraw from the presidential race and let his party nominate a different candidate, according to a new AP-NORC poll. The survey sharply undercuts his post-debate claim that “average Democrats” are still with him even if some “big names” are turning on him. And it underscores the challenges the 81-year-old president faces as he tries to silence calls from within his own party to leave the race and tries to convince Democrats that he’s the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump. The poll was conducted mostly before Saturday’s assassination attempt on Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. It’s unclear whether the shooting influenced people’s views of Biden. Here’s what to know about the poll’s findings.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.