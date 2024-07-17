Photos: A visual look at the 2024 Republican National Convention

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Thousands of Republican delegates have officially made Donald Trump their party’s presidential nominee just days after he survived an assassination attempt. The shooting hung over the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where prominent GOP officials and everyday citizens from around the country spoke to the party faithful. They made their case for Trump to return to the White House and savaged Democratic President Joe Biden with blistering attacks on his record and his mental acuity.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.