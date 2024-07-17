Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira to face a military court-martial, Air Force says

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira is now expected to face a military court-martial, months after he pleaded guilty to federal charges for leaking highly classified military documents. Teixeira has admitted illegally collecting some of the nation’s most sensitive secrets and sharing them on the social media platform Discord. Military prosecutors say he will now face charges of disobeying orders and obstructing justice. The U.S. Air Force announced Wednesday that he will be tried at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts though no trial date has been set. Teixeira’s lawyers have argued that a court-martial would amount to prosecuting him twice for the same offense.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.