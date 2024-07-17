Movie armorer seeks dismissal of her conviction or new trial in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A movie armorer has asked a judge to dismiss her involuntary manslaughter conviction or offer her a new trial in the shooting death of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin. In court filings Tuesday, attorneys for armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed alleged suppression of evidence and misconduct by the prosecution. The trial of Baldwin came to a sudden and stunning end last week based on misconduct of police and prosecutors over the withholding of evidence from the defense in the 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust.” Prosecutors plan to respond next week. They blame Gutierrez-Reed for unwittingly bringing live ammunition onto the set of “Rust.”

