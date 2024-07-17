Korea’s KHNP selected to build at least 2 new nuclear reactors in Czech Republic

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government says South Korea’s KHNP has won a lucrative public tender to build at least two nuclear reactors in the Czech Republic as the country tries to become more energy independent and wean itself off fossil fuels. Prime Minister Petr Fiala says the bid by the Korean company was better “in practically all the criteria” than a competing bid by France’s EDF. A contract is due to be signed by the end of March 2025. The first new reactor is expected to become operational for a trial by 2036, the second about two years later. The Czech Republic is doubling down on nuclear power and renewable energy sources after deciding to phase out coal as a fuel for energy generation by 2033.

