Former Trump defense secretary urges Biden to do more to stop Iran’s threats on officials

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper says it was time for the Biden administration “to do better than just playing defense” to Iranian threats on Trump administration officials. His remarks Wednesday were some of the first from one of the targeted Trump administration officials since reports this week that the latest threat to former President Donald Trump’s life from Iran led to Trump getting beefed-up security. That extra protection came in the days ahead of an unrelated assassination attempt on the Republican presidential nominee at a campaign rally Saturday. U.S. intelligence and security officials say Iran is intent on revenge for the 2020 killing of Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani, which Trump ordered as president.

