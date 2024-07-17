Forest fire at New Jersey military base 80% contained after overnight rain

BASS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Heavy rain overnight has helped firefighters gain more control over a forest fire burning at a military bombing range in the New Jersey Pinelands. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says half an inch of rain fell overnight at the Warren Grove Air to Ground Range. The range is a training facility for the New Jersey Air National Guard. The rain helped firefighters bring the blaze to 80% containment on Wednesday, when just under 2 square miles had burned. No structures were threatened. The bombing range was the site of a 2007 blaze that burned 26 square miles.

