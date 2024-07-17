Army private who fled to North Korea is in talks to resolve military charges, lawyer says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for an Army private who fled to North Korea and was later charged with desertion and possessing sexual images of a child says he’s in negotiations with military prosecutors to resolve the case against his client. Army Pvt. Travis King had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Fort Bliss, Texas. But King’s attorney, Franklin D. Rosenblatt, told The Associated Press that the hearing was canceled to give the two sides room to negotiate a resolution. He declined to discuss the details of the discussions or what any deal might entail but said he had requested to postpone the hearing by two weeks.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.