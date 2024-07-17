Ample signatures collected for referendum to repeal private school funding law, organizers say

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Public school advocates say they have collected enough signatures to ask Nebraska voters in November to repeal a private school tuition funding law. But they’re also preparing for Republican backers to file a lawsuit to try to keep voters from weighing in. Organizers of Support Our Schools have been furiously gathering petition signatures over the past nine weeks. By Wednesday’s deadline, they say they had more than 86,000 signatures. That’s more than the nearly 62,000 needed. Public school teacher and Support Our Schools organizer Tim Royers believes the group would win any lawsuit brought by school choice backers to try to keep the measure off the ballot.

