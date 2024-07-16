‘Time Bandits’ show reinvigorates Monty Python film with Lisa Kudrow-led ensemble

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lisa Kudrow stars in “Time Bandits,” an upcoming Apple TV+ series based on the 1981 movie written by Monty Python legends. Kudrow told The Associated Press that the series adaptation allows for further exploration. Created by Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement and Iain Morris, “Time Bandits” follows a ragtag band of time-traveling thieves, led by Kudrow as Penelope, when they join forces with their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin. Waititi and Clement detailed the challenges of adapting the cult-classic film, but noted they wanted their version to differ from the film. “Time Bandits” will be available to stream on Apple TV+ July 24.

