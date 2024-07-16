Romanian court reimposes travel ban on influencer Andrew Tate and his brother as they await trial

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The internet influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will no longer be allowed to leave Romania as they await trial on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. An appeals court in the capital of Bucharest announced that decision on Tuesday, overturning a ruling of a lower court. The Tate brothers, former kickboxers and dual British-U.S. citizens, were arrested in December 2022 near the Romanian capital of Bucharest along with two Romanian women. Romanian prosecutors formally indicted all four in June last year with forming a group to traffic women and all four have denied the allegations. A date for their trial has not been set yet.

