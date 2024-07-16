Kaspersky will shutter US operations after software is banned by Commerce Department, citing risk

NEW YORK (AP) — Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky says it’s shutting down all of its operations in the United States, just weeks after the Commerce Department banned the use of the company’s software in the country. Moscow-based Kaspersky says it will “gradually wind down” its U.S. operations and eliminate U.S.-based positions starting July 20. The company notes that it evaluated legal requirements and determined that business opportunities in the country are no longer viable. Last month, the Commerce Department announced a ban of Kaspersky software in the U.S. — with the government arguing that the company’s Russian connections pose a national security risk. Kaspersky has vehemently denied that it is a security threat.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.