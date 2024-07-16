House Democrats want to stop early DNC effort to nominate Biden before party convention in August

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some House Democrats are wary of swiftly nominating President Joe Biden as the party’s pick for reelection. Those Democrats are circulating a letter Tuesday with “serious concerns” about plans for a virtual roll call as soon as July 21, ahead of the Democratic National Convention next month in Chicago. The letter to the Democratic National Committee has not been publicly signed — or sent — but it says it would be a “terrible idea” to stifle debate about the party’s nominee. This comes as Biden insists he’s not dropping out of the race. Democrats had planned the early roll call to ensure Biden would qualify for the ballot in Ohio.

