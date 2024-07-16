Forest fire breaks out at major military gunnery range in New Jersey

BARNEGAT, N.J. (AP) — Crews are battling a fast-moving forest fire that broke out at a major military gunnery range in southern New Jersey. No injuries or property damage has been reported. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service responded around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday to the Warren Grove Air to Ground Range in Ocean County, where weapons testing had been scheduled for earlier that morning. It wasn’t immediately clear if the testing had taken place and, if it did, played a role in the fire. The blaze had burned roughly 150 acres by late Tuesday afternoon, and the fire service says crews are burning brush ahead of the blaze to prevent its spread.

