Barstool owner rescued by Coast Guard after losing control of boat off Nantucket

The owner and founder of the website Barstool Sports lost control of a boat off Nantucket before being rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard. Dave Portnoy said in a TikTok video that the harrowing Monday rescue happened after he unhooked his boat from buoys. He says heavy winds then caused him to drift out to sea. Portnoy said another boater saw that he was in distress and radioed the Coast Guard. A Coast Guard spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that Portnoy’s 28-foot boat broke free of a mooring and was drifting through the area.

