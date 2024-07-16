Appeals court won’t hear arguments on Fani Willis’ role in Georgia Trump case until after election

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia appeals court has set a December hearing for arguments on the appeal of a lower court ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue to prosecute the election interference case she brought against former President Donald Trump. Trump and other defendants had asked the Georgia Court of Appeals to hold oral arguments in the case. The court on Tuesday set those arguments for Dec. 5. That timing means the lower court proceedings against Trump, which are on hold while the appeal is pending, will not resume before the November general election, when Trump will be the Republican nominee for president.

