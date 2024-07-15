Yuma County Sherriff’s Office receives grant from Governor’s Office of Highway Safety

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) was awarded 2 grants from the Arizona's Governor Office of Highway Safety totaling $23,050.

These funds will go towards new radar units for speed enforcement that will improve the deputies’ ability to conduct additional traffic enforcement.

Yuma County has seen an increase in speed-related violations and collisions where speed has been a contributing factor.

YCSO says these new radar units will immediately make the roadways safer for Yuma County.

"We currently do have speed units already, although these radars will be able to replace some of our older models…But just because we have the new radar units doesn't mean that we're currently not enforcing any type of speed violations," says Tania Pavalk, the YCSO Public Affairs Specialist.

YCSO says they look forward to working with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to continue making Yuma County a safer place.