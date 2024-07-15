President of Dickinson State University in North Dakota resigns after nursing faculty quit

DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — The president of Dickinson State University in North Dakota has announced his resignation. Steve Easton’s move Monday comes days after the school’s seven nursing faculty quit, with one member citing turmoil around their accreditation being in jeopardy. Easton says the state Board of Nursing had prohibited him and other administrators from looking for new nursing faculty, which the board denied. Easton also says financial supporters of the school might leave if he remained. State leaders of higher education praised Easton, who began as president in 2020 after an interim period. Easton says he will leave after a short and orderly transition.

