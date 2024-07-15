Mechanical issues prompt 2 Delta Air Lines flights to divert, return to airport

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says two Delta Air Lines flights were diverted over the weekend because of mechanical issues. Delta flight 927 took off from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Saturday and was en route to Atlanta. The airline said in a statement that the flight was diverted to St. Louis just before noon because of an issue with the cabin pressure. None of the 148 passengers or six crew members were hurt, and passengers were placed on another flight to Atlanta later Saturday. Also on Saturday, Delta flight 1950 bound for St. Thomas returned to its starting point in Atlanta after the crew reported a mechanical issue. Passengers were placed on another flight.

