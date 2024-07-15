Former Chicago hospitals executives charged in $15M embezzlement scheme

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal authorities have charged a former Loretto Hospital executive in a scheme to embezzle $15 million from the health care facility. Anosh Ahmed is charged with eight counts of wire fraud, four counts of embezzlement, 11 counts of aiding and abetting embezzlement and three counts of money laundering. He was chief financial officer and CEO of the safety-net hospital when he resigned in 2021 for his involvement in questionable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. That controversy is not part of the federal indictment. Criminal charges have also been filed against two others for allegedly engaging in the scheme. Court documents do not list an attorney for Ahmed.

