Wisconsin Republicans to open new Hispanic outreach center

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans plan to open a new Hispanic outreach office in Milwaukee after GOP leaders let the lease on the old one expire. The state party said in a news release Friday that the new office will open Aug. 3, but didn’t provide further details. Party spokesperson Matt Fisher didn’t immediately respond to an email. The Republican National Committee had set up a Hispanic outreach center on Milwaukee’s south side but new tenants took over the building in June. The office was one of several former GOP minority outreach centers that closed after the 2022 mid-term elections, raising questions about Donald Trump’s plans to court minority voters.

