Two Yuma locals to attend Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County Recorder Candidate David Lara and Republican Candidate for House of Representatives for District 25 for Arizona are set to attend the Republican National Convention.

Snyder was elected as National Delegate for Congressional District 9 and Lara elected South Yuma County Member-At-Large National Delegate.

According to Snyder, this is where they will be casting their ballot for Donald Trump for President.

Also planing on attending the Conference is Candidate for Senate for District 23 Republican Michelle Altherr.