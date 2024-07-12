Trucker describes finding ‘miracle baby’ by the side of a highway in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The truck driver who rescued an abandoned baby from the side of Interstate 10 in Louisiana this week says he first thought he might be seeing a discarded doll. But as Reginald Walton’s 18-wheeler drew closer, Walton saw movement. He called 911, pulled over and found the 1-year-old boy. The child had been the subject of an intense search. The rescue happened Tuesday, a day after the baby’s 4-year-old brother was found dead in southwest Louisiana. The sheriff of Calcasieu Parish has called the surviving child a “miracle baby.” The children’s mother was arrested in Meridian, Mississippi. She’s facing charges that include second-degree murder.

