Rescuers resume search for a miner missing after Polish mine accident killed 1, injured 17

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Rescuers have resumed an underground search for a missing miner in southern Poland after a powerful tremor shook the Rydultowy coal mine the previous day, killing one miner and injuring 17 others. The Polish Coal Mining Group said security conditions underground have improved to allow the search to resume during the night. Rescuers had to pause their work late Thursday due to the threat of repeat tremors and high presence of methane gas in the mine. Seventy-eight miners were in the area when a magnitude 3.1 tremor struck about 1,200 meters or 4,000 feet below the surface early Thursday. Most were brought to the surface quickly, including 17 who were hospitalized immediately after the quake.

