One woman escaped a ‘dungeon’ beneath a Missouri home, another was killed. Here’s a look at the case

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man is facing trial on kidnapping and sexual assault charges after a woman said she escaped weeks in his captivity. He has now been arraigned on a new charge of murder. Authorities say they have linked him to the remains of a woman found in a barrel by the Missouri River. Police described the man’s basement as a “dungeon” filled with torture devices, cameras and restraints. Forty-one-year-old Timothy M. Haslett appeared in court Friday and entered a plea of not guilty. Prosecutors charged him in the death of 36-year-old Jaynie Crosdale. A public defender for Haslett had not responded by Friday evening to multiple Associated Press emails seeking comment.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.