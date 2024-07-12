Federal agents seize $4.6 million worth of cocaine off boat near Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal authorities say they have seized $4.6 million worth of cocaine and arrested two U.S. citizens aboard a boat in waters near Puerto Rico. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday that the boat was carrying more than 500 pounds (230 kilograms) of cocaine. It was intercepted Thursday near Desecheo Island, located just west of the U.S. territory. The arrests come after authorities said they caught a man trying to smuggle more than 350 pounds (158 kilograms) of cocaine on Tuesday through the island of Culebra, located east of Puerto Rico. The U.S. territory is considered a transit point for drugs heading to the U.S. mainland and other countries.

