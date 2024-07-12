An Ohio mom was killed while trying to stop the theft of a car that had her 6-year-old son inside

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio mother who tried to stop two men from stealing her car with her 6-year-old son inside was killed when she was struck by the vehicle and suffered a fatal head injury. Columbus police say 29-year-old Alexa Stakely was at an apartment complex in the city to pickup her son from a babysitter around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The Pickerington resident initially brought the sleeping boy to her car, which she had left running, then returned to the babysitter’s unit to get his belongings. As she returned to her vehicle, Stakely saw someone starting to back it out onto the roadway and she ran toward the car, screaming for her son and telling the driver to stop.

