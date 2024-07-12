Alabama agrees to forgo autopsy of Muslin inmate scheduled to be executed next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has agreed to forgo an autopsy of Muslim inmate who is scheduled to be executed Thursday. Keith Edmund Gavin said the post-mortem procedure would violate his religious beliefs. The Alabama Department of Corrections said Friday that no autopsy will be performed. The 64-year-old inmate is scheduled to be executed July 18 by lethal injection at a south Alabama prison. Gavin was convicted of capital murder for the 1998 shooting death of William Clinton Clayton Jr. in Cherokee County in northeast Alabama. Gavin filed a lawsuit last month asking a judge to block the state from performing an autopsy after his execution.

