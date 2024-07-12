A fourth person dies after truck plowed into a July Fourth party in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — A fourth person has died after a driver crashed his pickup truck into a Fourth of July gathering in New York City. Police announced Thursday that 30-year-old Emily Ruiz had died of injuries sustained when the driver plowed into a group celebrating the holiday on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Three victims were initially pronounced dead after the crash, and several others were injured. Forty-four-year-old Daniel Hyden has been charged with crimes including aggravated vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated. His defense attorney says Hyden is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

