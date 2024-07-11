Theater festivals offer to give up their grants if DeSantis restores funding for Florida arts groups

Leaders of two performing arts festivals say that they will gladly give up their grants if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis restores the $32 million in state funding he nixed for more than 600 Florida arts groups. DeSantis has blamed the two theatrical events for his veto, explaining that they were were “a sexual festival.” Leaders of The Orlando Fringe and Tampa Fringe described the governor’s description of the festivals as inaccurate on Thursday at a news conference. But they say it is important for the state’s arts groups to be funded because they play critical roles in their communities.

