Sentencing delayed for man convicted of paralyzing neighbor after shooting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The sentencing for a Somerton man convicted of shooting his neighbor paralyzing him has been delayed as his defense attorney looks to lower his time behind bars.

50-year-old Sidney Lee was found guilty on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in his re-trial last month.

In his first trial, the jury could not come up with a unanimous verdict back in April, leading to a mistrial.

Judge Roger Nelson ordered that Lee spend 7 1/2 years behind bars which was the term recommended by the prosecution.

Lee's attorney asked for the minimum sentence for this offense, which is five years, since he says lee acted in self-defense.

Lee will be back in court for an aggravated mitigation hearing August 22 where he will learn his sentence.