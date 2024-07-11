Referendum set for South Dakota voters on controversial carbon dioxide pipeline law

A statewide referendum vote is set in South Dakota for the Nov. 5 general election on a so-called “landowner bill of rights” related to a controversial carbon dioxide pipeline project proposed for the Midwest. Secretary of State Monae Johnson’s office validated the referendum petition on Wednesday. The referendum targets the law sponsored by the Legislature’s Republican majority leaders and signed by Gov. Kristi Noem in March. The chairman of the group behind the referendum said the law strips local control and consolidates it with state regulators. The House majority leader said the law has protections for landowners and benefits to counties.

