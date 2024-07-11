Locals wait on Veteran’s PACT Act deadline

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The deadline is approaching for veterans to file a claim if they worked near burn pits while serving and now have medical problems.

The pact act benefits allow veterans to file claims for about 300 illnesses that could be the result of being exposed to burn pits.

“We’re not thinking about these hazardous conditions while we’re there but when we return we find out it impacts our health," said David Ibarra a local veteran who is receives something from the PACT Act.

Burn pits are large pits that the military would dig up to burn trash, including old tires, jet fuel, and batteries.

David Ibarra, a local veteran who served during the Iraq War serving with the United States Navy Seabees attached to the 5th Marines, described what it was like to live near those pits.

“The smell was terrible and you would often go and have a hanker chief and you would take the soot off of your nose and your mouth and you were exposed," said Ibarra.

Each veteran’s deadline is exactly one year after filing an intent to file with August 14th being the last deadline for people who filed almost a year ago.

Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz explains how the pact act is meant to help these veterans.

“Now if they have the illness and they served in certain locations then they get the presumptive benefit of the doubt and presumptive benefits for the service," said Dr. Ruiz.

Ibarra says that he thankful for the Yuma VA clinic and the treatment they gave him.

He also describes helpful and important the pact act is for veterans.

“We can document what is happening with our health and we can seek treatment, we did our job we served our country," said Ibarra.

If you need help filing a claim, your local veteran of foreign wars officer can help.