Groceries are expensive, but they don’t have to break the bank. Here are some tips to save
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — If you’ve noticed that you’re paying more than before for the same amount of groceries, you’re not the only one. Inflation is easing slightly, but grocery prices are still high. Unlike some other items, you can’t just stop buying groceries when they get pricy. There’s nothing you can do about inflation, but you can find ways to save on groceries so they don’t heavily impact your wallet or your eating habits. These include using coupons, budgeting, and buying in bulk.